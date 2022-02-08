PSW gets 37,000 subscribers

ISLAMABAD: Rolled out in July 2021, online subscription module of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has so far attracted 37,000 users and expectations persist in seeing an increase in the numbers with addition of new banks, government departments, and other modules, an announcement revealed.

PSW on Monday announced launching a new help desk to serve as the PSW users’ first point of contact for support and assistance on its system or its allied components. It said that the help desk had an incident management feature for resolving all complaints as quickly as possible, either through education, resolution, or a workaround and was based on comprehensive complaint lodging procedures that records, resolves, and archives all complaints/suggestions.

The desk would allow the users to track the reported issues through a ticketing system, it added. “37,000 users have so far subscribed to the PSW platform with the number of users expected to grow with the addition of new banks, government departments, and other modules,” it added.

In addition to providing email/phone support to the business community, the help desk would allow PSW to build a knowledge base and consistently improve the scope of its services based on customer feedback, it informed, adding that the centre would offer integration with PSW social media handles, PSW website and SMS, 24x7 multi-lingual, multi-channel support, and training and guidance on any end-user errors.