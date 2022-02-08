ACPL half-year profit up 77pc

KARACHI: Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) on Monday reported a 77 percent rise in its half-year net profit due to an increase in its other income (exchange revaluation reserve).

In its consolidated condensed statement to the Karachi Stock Exchange, ACPL reported a profit of Rs1.64 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2021, up from Rs926.53 million the previous year. The company, however, posted lower earnings per share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs4.69/share, compared with Rs7.02/share last year. ACPL has also announced an interim dividend of Rs2 a share.

The company said its revenue for the year fell to Rs13.12 billion, compared with Rs15.08 billion a year earlier, adding that its exchange revaluation reserve surged by Rs899.83 million, which increased the profits, as compared with losses of Rs317.97 million in the same head last year.

Total profit of ACPL for the quarter ended December 31 was recorded at Rs1.26 billion, up from Rs234.85 million during the same period the previous year. However, EPS for this period was recorded at Rs2.27 a share compared with Rs3.65 a share.

Analyst report of Arif Habib Ltd said the increase in the profits was primarily owed to recognition of its highest-ever quarterly other income of Rs577 million, on account of dividend income from the Iraq subsidiary. “This took the 1HFY22 earnings to Rs852 million (EPS: Rs6.20), depicting a surge of 56 percent year on year,” said the report.