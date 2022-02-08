Gold ends flat

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs124,200 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs106,481. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,813 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
