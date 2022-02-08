Rupee holds steady

KARACHI: The rupee held steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday amid matching demand and supply of the greenback, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 174.47 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 174.48. “There was dollar demand from importers, but inflows were adequate to meet that demand,” said a currency dealer.

“Sentiment was also positive after Pakistan received a $1.053 billion tranche of its three-year, $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. These inflows provided some support to the country’s foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

The country already got $1 billion sukuk proceeds and with the latest $1 billion disbursement from the IMF, Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves have jumped to $24 billion, while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) crossed $17 billion.

Analysts expect that the rupee will stay range bound and if there is no SBP intervention, it should remain in the 175-178 range, they envisaged. The market was expecting that the prime minister during his four-day visit to China would be able to attract Chinese and other sovereign deposits to support the country’s falling forex reserves. The premier arrived in the country on Sunday and as per reports, he has signed several memoranda of understanding with the Chinese authorities.

Analysts are also concerned about the rising global commodity prices, which can lead to further widening of the current account deficit.