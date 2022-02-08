Cop booked for torturing mentally challenged man

The Korangi Industrial Area police registered a case against a cop on Monday for allegedly torturing a mentally challenged man. The Karachi police spokesman said Police Constable Nauman, posted to Madadgar 15, had been booked after an inquiry found him guilty of torturing Amir. He said strict departmental action had been initiated against the cop for violating the code of conduct. Meanwhile, Korangi District SSP Shahjahan Khan met the victim at his home in Mehran Town and enquired after his health. He assured the family that the cop would be severely punished.