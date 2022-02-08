Cop booked for torturing mentally challenged man

The Korangi Industrial Area police registered a case against a cop on Monday for allegedly torturing a mentally challenged man. The Karachi police spokesman said Police Constable Nauman, posted to Madadgar 15, had been booked after an inquiry found him guilty of torturing Amir. He said strict departmental action had been initiated against the cop for violating the code of conduct. Meanwhile, Korangi District SSP Shahjahan Khan met the victim at his home in Mehran Town and enquired after his health. He assured the family that the cop would be severely punished.
A suspect wounded during an exchange of fire with police in New Karachi died at hospital on Monday. Two suspected...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmakers on Monday submitted a draft bill in the provincial assembly seeking an...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab, on Monday inaugurated the Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Park and...
The Sindh High Court on Monday restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment from taking coercive action against the...
Citizens continue to remain at the mercy of criminals in Karachi, where one more innocent citizen has lost his life...
After inking an agreement with the Sindh government to make changes in the controversial local government law for...
Comments