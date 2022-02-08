Suspect injured in police encounter dies

A suspect wounded during an exchange of fire with police in New Karachi died at hospital on Monday. Two suspected criminals, a policeman and a passerby were injured during Sunday’s shootout near Nagan Chowrangi.
One of the suspects, Osman alias Chuha, a resident of Khamiso Goth in New Karachi, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said it was Osman who had shot and injured a couple for resisting a mugging bid on in the Taimuria police remits January 5. Earlier, he had been arrested by Samanabad police. He was alleged to be involved in more than 50 cases of crime. The casualties had occurred on Sunday when the robbers looting a citizen engaged a police team in a shootout.
