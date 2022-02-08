Parks occupied by land mafia will be retrieved, vows Wahab

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab, on Monday inaugurated the Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Park and other parks in District South of the city.

The KMC administrator, who also serves as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law and spokesperson for the Sindh government, said at the inaugural ceremony of the Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Park that parks and playgrounds of Karachi would be freed from the clutches of land mafia.

“All the parks and playgrounds of the city are property of the people of Karachi. In recognition of the services rendered to the nation by renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the park in Clifton has been named after him. The Clifton Block 2 residents will have access to quality recreational facilities as a result of this park,” he added.

Wahab was accompanied by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Vice Chairperson Najmi Alam who is also a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, PPP District South General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, District South Administrator Dr Afshan Rubab Syed and Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Sheikh among others.

The KMC administrator also inaugurated other parks, including a park for senior citizens. All of them were renovated and restored by the District Municipal Corporation South. Wahab said that a few months ago, those parks wore a deserted look and they were occupied by land mafia. “We ended the occupation of these open spaces,” he added.