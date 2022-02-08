Hafiz Osama shot by robbers for resisting mugging bid dies

Citizens continue to remain at the mercy of criminals in Karachi, where one more innocent citizen has lost his life for refusing to hand over his cell phone to robbers. The tragic incident occurred just three weeks after a newly-wed man, Shahrukh Saleem, was shot dead by a robber, who later turned out to be a policeman.

In January alone, 10 people, including a policeman, lost their lives and 66 others, including three policemen, women and children, were wounded resisting robbery bids in the city. In the same month, citizens were deprived of 3,600 vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, and 1,972 cell phones.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old Hafiz-e-Quran, Osama, had been shot and critically wounded for resisting a mugging bid near the Power House in North Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Sir Syed police station. He breathed his last during treatment at hospital on Monday.

Osama, the youngest among six brothers, was a resident of Sohrab Goth and worked at a private call center. The family said he took care of his disabled father during the day and worked the night shift at a call center.

A brother of the victim told police that Osama along with his friends had gone for a chapli kabab dinner in North Karachi when the tragedy occurred. “As soon as he pulled out his cell phone to make a call to someone, two armed men on a motorcycle attempted to snatch the cellphone from him at gunpoint,” he said. “One of the suspects shot him once in his head when he offered resistance, leaving him critically injured.”

The critically wounded Hafiz Osama was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the family claimed that staffers refused to admit him, asking them to take him to another hospital. The victim’s family was then forced to go to a private hospital after being refused medical treatment at the government hospital.

The family urged the higher authorities to immediately arrest the culprits and punish them with an iron hand. Though the family and the hospital hhad confirmed Osama had died during treatment, SHO Chaudhry Zahid attempted to keep the news of his death from the media, insisting that the victim had been injured alive but was alive.

Osama’s funeral prayers were offered in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday evening and he was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

The police failed to make any progress in tracing and arresting the suspects. Police officials, including Zone West DIG Nasir Aftab, SSP Central Maroof Usman and Sir Syed SHO Chaudhry Zahid, were unable to comment when contacted several times.

An FIR has been registered at the Sir Syed police station against unknown suspects, while a three-member police team, comprising the Gulberg DSP and the SHOs of the Samanabad and Sir Syed police stations, has been formed to arrest the muggers. District Central SSP Maroof Usman visited the grieving family and assured them of the police’s fully cooperation.

On January 13, a 28-year-old newly-wed man, Shahrukh Saleem, was shot dead in front of his mother and a sister on Kashmir Road for resisting a robbery. The victim’s mother and sister had got off a rickshaw outside their house. The suspect had been following them. The robber who later turned out to be a policeman tried to snatch gold and money from the women at gunpoint when the newly-wed who was at home came outside and tried to stop him. The suspect shot Shahrukh Saleem in front of his mother and sister and fled from the scene. The victim passed away on spot. A few days after the gruesome incident, the police claimed that the policeman, Farzand Ali, had committed suicide by shooting himself to avoid arrest during a police raid.