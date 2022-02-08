 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
PSA allots $12k event to Pakistan

February 08, 2022

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association(PSA) has allotted Pakistan a $12,000 international squash event for the month of March. The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship is to be held in Islamabad from March 26-30. The event has the draw of 24 places including 8 seeds and 3 wildcards and the last date of entries is February 15th.

