PSA allots $12k event to Pakistan

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association(PSA) has allotted Pakistan a $12,000 international squash event for the month of March. The DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship is to be held in Islamabad from March 26-30. The event has the draw of 24 places including 8 seeds and 3 wildcards and the last date of entries is February 15th.
ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Markhor team, a new edition in the Kashmir Premier League was officially launched on...
KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a seven-team Karachi Football League will be...
BEIJING: Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust has become the first person to win a gold medal in an individual event at five...
LONDON: Former all-rounder Paul Collingwood will take charge of England’s Test tour of the West Indies next month...
YAOUNDE: After years of underachievement, Sadio Mane’s Senegal finally lived up to their billing as Africa’s...
ISLAMABAD: Local player Hamid Israr edged out Eshref Kaan Kacar in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 to get off to a...
Comments