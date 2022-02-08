Dutch speed skater Wust is first to win at five Olympics

BEIJING: Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust has become the first person to win a gold medal in an individual event at five different Olympics after retaining her 1500 metres title in Beijing on Monday.

Wust, 35, smashed the Olympic record to beat Miho Takagi of Japan in 1min 53.28sec, with her Dutch teammate Antoinette de Jong taking the bronze. She won her first gold medal at the 2006 Turin Olympics and has taken a title at every Winter Games since — a unique achievement in summer or winter Olympics.

It was also a record-extending 12th Olympic speed skating medal for Wust, who has six golds in total. Her victory was all the more remarkable because she had come into the Games just seventh in the World Cup rankings, which are topped by Takagi.

“This is just amazing. There’s a lot of different emotions going through my mind right now. I mean, it’s just bizarre that I was able to pull it off once again,” Wust said. “In Torino, I won my first Olympic title. I was the youngest back then (19). To do it again four, eight and 12 years later is just bizarre.

“There’s something magical that gets to me when it comes down to the Games. There’s something at the Games that brings out the best in me.” Wust is the Netherlands’ most decorated Olympian.