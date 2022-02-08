Hamid wins thriller in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Local player Hamid Israr edged out Eshref Kaan Kacar (Turkey) in a three-set thriller 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) to get off to a winning start in the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships at the PTF/DA Complex Monday.

Esref Kaan (TUR) won the first set 6-3 by displaying an excellent game of tennis. In the second set Hamid Israr bounced back and won the set at 6-3 and leveled the match one set all. In the final set, both the players held their own serve and the score went up to 6-6 all and the match was decided in a tie break. Hamid played some excellent cross court shots and did not allow his opponent to settle down and took the lead 6-3 in the tie break. He finally won the set and match at 3-6 6-3 7-6(3).

Earlier, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association inaugurated the event. Mohammad Shoaib (AJ Towers) along with Majid Bashir SEVP, ITA, Sq. Ldr. Naveed Iqbal, SVP present on the occasion.

Results: Boys’ singles 1st round: Asad Zaman (PAK) bt Yahya Luni (GBR) 6-0 Retd.; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) bt Shehyaar Anees (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) bt Muhammad Zaryab Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) bt Ibrahim Ashraf (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) bt Huzamia Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-4 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Muhammad Ali (CAN) 6-4, 6-1; Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Evaan Luthra (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Ivan Iutkin (RUS) bt Haseesh Kumar (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Hamid Israr (PAK) bt Eshref Kaan Kacar (TUR) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Semi Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Adilbek Myrzaguzhin (KZK) 7-6(4), 3-0 (retd.); Arial Kayra Tuna (TUR) bt Athesham Humayun (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Meciej Zarebski (POL) bt Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.