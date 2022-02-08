Shabbir romps to one-sided win in CAS Open

KARACHI: With the rise of young and big-hitting players like Ahmed Baig, there were expectations that Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal will find it tough to continue dominating the national professional circuit.

In his forties, Shabbir is diabetic. He should have been slowing down. But once again on Monday, the Islamabad golfer proved that the gap between him and the rest of the country’s top professionals isn’t narrowing. If anything, it seems to be widening.

After winning the Sindh Open at Airmen Golf Club and then the prestigious Pakistan Open at Karachi Golf Club, Shabbir returned to AGC and won the lucrative Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open by a whopping margin of 13 strokes.

Shabbir didn’t begin the Rs10.5 million championship with a bang but after a sedate first round he just outplayed the rest of the field, finishing with a four-day aggregate of 268 (-20) – a stunning score at the long, wind-swept AGC course.

His nearest rival – Ansar Mehmood – tried his best but could just finish with 281 (-7). Shabbir had all but won the coveted title on Sunday when he fired a stunning round of 64. He was once again in full flow in Monday’s final round, making a series of birdies to complete a one-sided victory. He finished the championship with birdies on his last three holes.

“It’s been a good month for me in Karachi and I’m hoping to finish this leg of the season here with another good showing next week,” he said referring to the DHA Karachi Cup Open championship which will tee off at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Khalid Khan finished third while Hamza Taimur Amin climbed up to the fourth place. He was followed by the trio of Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Rehmatullah. Earlier on Sunday, Omar Khalid won the amateurs title while the top honours in the ladies was claimed by Humna Amjad.