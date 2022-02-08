Shahzaib, Aleeza win medals in Taekwondo Championship

KARACHI: Shahzaib Khan and Aleeza Asif clinched bronze medals in the Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship being held in UAE on Monday.

Both the athletes reached semi-finals while Hamza Saeed lost in the quarter-finals of Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship In the G-2 event held at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City, Shahzaib lost the -54kg semi-final to a Kazakhstan’s fighter 8-18. In the women’s category semi-final Aleeza Asif went down to Kazakhstan’s Meryem Azzouz 3-12 and had to be content with a bronze. In the +87kg men’s event quarter-final Hamza Saeed went down to a Korean fighter 1-12. As many as 57 nations fielded their fighters in the competitions.