Hector strikes giant slalom gold for Sweden

YANQING: Sweden’s Sara Hector won the women’s Olympic giant slalom on Monday in a race stripped of a showdown with Mikaela Shiffrin after the American slid out in the first leg.

Hector, fastest down on the opening run of two, clocked a combined total of 1min 55.69sec to finish 0.28sec ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone, with current world champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland rounding out the podium.

Defending champion Shiffrin’s bid for a third Olympic gold medal lasted only a handful of gates before she slipped wide and was unable to regain her line. “The day was finished basically before it even started,” the 26-year-old said.

It was a hammer blow for Shiffrin, who also won slalom gold at the 2014 Sochi Games, but the 26-year-old vowed to quickly refocus on Wednesday’s shorter technical event in which she is a four-time world champion.

World Cup slalom standings leader Hector, however, lived up to her own billing as one of the favourites, holding her nerve in a drama-packed second run down the Ice River course that caught out many tipped racers.

Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund took a convincing mid-field lead as Slovakia’s six-time world championship medallist Petra Vlhova, 13th fastest in the first run, failed to make any impression in the second, with Austria’s world bronze medallist Katharina Liensberger also fading.

A trio of Swiss racers including Wendy Holdener, twice world combined champion and winner of three medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and reigning Olympic combined gold medallist Michelle Gisin then fell by the wayside.