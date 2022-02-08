SAG Steering Committee to meet on Feb 10 for the first time

ISLAMABAD: With almost one-year to go for the start of the 14th South Asian Games (March 2022), the Steering Committee has finally convened its first meeting on February 10 to finally get the things rolling.

The immediate task for the committee headed by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar is to decide on the venues for the mega event and to take all the stakeholders in confidence regarding the upgrading of infrastructure. Though, surprisingly, the Steering Committee does not include Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the actual host of the event. “We have realized and have decided to include POA in the Committee that will have all the powers to decide on important matters relating to Games organisation. The National Olympic Committee will soon be intimated on its inclusion,” one of the government officials when contacted said.

When ‘The News’ approached POA offices in Lahore, they denied receiving any information till late Monday. The Steering Committee announced a few months back included Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar as its Chairman, Federal Minister IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza Vice Chairman with Federal Secretary IPC, Federal Secretary Ministry of Defence, Federal Secretary Ministry of Finance, Federal Secretary Ministry of Interior, Federal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Director General Pakistan Sports Board as its members.

When asked as what agenda the inaugural Steering Committee meeting would follow, the government official said that the most important question that the committee faces is the selection of venues for the mega event.

“We have already gone into discussion with the Punjab Government and have taken their feedback on the proposed venues. We will brief the Steering Committee on these matters. Hopefully, venues for each game/discipline will be finalized in the meeting.”

According to laid down rules and norms followed everywhere in the world, it is the national Olympic committee of particular country which is responsible for the selection of venue in coordination with the SA Olympic Committee. Now when POA President Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan is heading the SA Olympic Committee, a meeting could well be convened of all the participating countries to decide on the sports to be contested during the mega event.

It is to be mentioned that it was the POA that received the South Asian Games Flag from the National Olympic Committee Nepal two years back as the hosts of the Games. The Olympic Committee, federations and city government is considered as key stakeholders when it comes to hosting any major international event.

All the participating countries only follow directions from the host Olympic Committee as the respective governments have nothing to do with the formalities/accessories associated with Games hosting. The government only comes into the fray when it has to invest on venues, accommodate visiting guests, issuing visas or maintaining security for the mega event.