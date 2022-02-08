South Africa jails twins

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack the US embassy in Pretoria and join the Islamic State group, local media reported. Tony-Lee Thulsie and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, both 28, were arrested in South Africa in July 2016 and have been held in custody since.
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
Pyramiden, Norway: With its bust of Lenin, cultural centre and KGB offices, the abandoned Soviet outpost of Pyramiden...
Comments