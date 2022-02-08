 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
World

South Africa jails twins

By AFP
February 08, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack the US embassy in Pretoria and join the Islamic State group, local media reported. Tony-Lee Thulsie and Brandon-Lee Thulsie, both 28, were arrested in South Africa in July 2016 and have been held in custody since.

