Morocco buries little Rayan

IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped down a well, sparking a vast rescue operation that gripped the world but ended in tragedy.
The boy had fallen down a narrow, 32-metre dry well last Tuesday, sparking a complex earth-moving operation to try to reach him without triggering a landslide. Well-wishers had flooded social media with messages of sympathy and prayers that he would be brought out alive, but their hopes were dashed.
On Saturday night, crowds had cheered as rescue workers cleared away the final handfuls of soil to reach him, after the marathon digging operation in the village of Ighrane in northern Morocco’s impoverished Rif mountains.
