 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

New report alleges widespread Pegasus spying by Israel police

By AFP
February 08, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, activists and senior government officials, an Israeli newspaper reported on Monday.

Comments