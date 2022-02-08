 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
World

Humanitarian crisis feared as cyclone kills 20 in Madagascar

By AFP
February 08, 2022

Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and devastating the drought-hit island’s agricultural heartland, leading the UN to warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

