Humanitarian crisis feared as cyclone kills 20 in Madagascar

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack...
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
Pyramiden, Norway: With its bust of Lenin, cultural centre and KGB offices, the abandoned Soviet outpost of Pyramiden...
Comments