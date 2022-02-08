Nato practises winter combat

Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military exercises by the alliance have come at a time of spiralling tensions between Russia and the West.

The "Winter Camp" exercise in northeast Estonia, just 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian border, included some 1,300 British, Estonian and French troops operating in extreme conditions. It comes as Russia amasses troops around Ukraine and demands the withdrawal of foreign Nato forces from Poland and the Baltic states.