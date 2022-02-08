Russia retains foot in Norwegian Arctic

Pyramiden, Norway: With its bust of Lenin, cultural centre and KGB offices, the abandoned Soviet outpost of Pyramiden may seem like a time-warped Arctic oddity but is valued by Moscow as it vies for clout in the warming region.
Russia has made the development of the Arctic a strategic priority, pinning its hopes for supremacy in the region on a fleet of giant nuclear-powered icebreakers. Norway -- a Nato member -- was afforded sovereignty of Svalbard under the 1920 Treaty of Paris but all signatories, which included the Soviet Union, were given equal rights to explore and exploit its mineral resources.
JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack...
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
Comments