 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia retains foot in Norwegian Arctic

By AFP
February 08, 2022

Pyramiden, Norway: With its bust of Lenin, cultural centre and KGB offices, the abandoned Soviet outpost of Pyramiden may seem like a time-warped Arctic oddity but is valued by Moscow as it vies for clout in the warming region.

Russia has made the development of the Arctic a strategic priority, pinning its hopes for supremacy in the region on a fleet of giant nuclear-powered icebreakers. Norway -- a Nato member -- was afforded sovereignty of Svalbard under the 1920 Treaty of Paris but all signatories, which included the Soviet Union, were given equal rights to explore and exploit its mineral resources.

Comments