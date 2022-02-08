Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago: A baby died in her mother’s arms after the Trinidad and Tobago coast guard fired on a boat carrying migrants from Venezuela, authorities said on Monday. The Caribbean nation’s coast guard ship TTS Scarborough attempted to intercept a boat that illegally entered the country’s territorial waters from Venezuela on Saturday a little before midnight, a coast guard statement said.
JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack...
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
