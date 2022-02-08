 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Baby dies

By AFP
February 08, 2022

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago: A baby died in her mother’s arms after the Trinidad and Tobago coast guard fired on a boat carrying migrants from Venezuela, authorities said on Monday. The Caribbean nation’s coast guard ship TTS Scarborough attempted to intercept a boat that illegally entered the country’s territorial waters from Venezuela on Saturday a little before midnight, a coast guard statement said.

Comments