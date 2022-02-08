Baghdad: A scheduled vote by Iraq’s parliament to elect a new national president was thrown into doubt on Monday after key factions announced boycotts and a frontrunner was suspended by a court. A cancellation would be the latest chapter of political turmoil in the war-scarred country which, almost four months after a general election, still hasn’t chosen a new prime minister.

The vote for the head of state -- a post with a four-year mandate held by convention by a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority, and currently occupied by Barham Saleh -- was scheduled for noon (0900 GMT).