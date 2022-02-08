Baghdad: A scheduled vote by Iraq’s parliament to elect a new national president was thrown into doubt on Monday after key factions announced boycotts and a frontrunner was suspended by a court. A cancellation would be the latest chapter of political turmoil in the war-scarred country which, almost four months after a general election, still hasn’t chosen a new prime minister.
The vote for the head of state -- a post with a four-year mandate held by convention by a member of Iraq’s Kurdish minority, and currently occupied by Barham Saleh -- was scheduled for noon (0900 GMT).
JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack...
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
Comments