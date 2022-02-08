Nigerian vessel on fire

Lagos: Three crew members on board a Nigerian oil vessel that exploded and sank last week have been found alive while seven were still missing, the ship operator said. The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit -- a floating production, storage and offloading vessel -- caught fire following an explosion on Wednesday, but the blaze was extinguished a day later.
JOHANNESBURG: A South African court convicted and jailed twin brothers for terrorism on Monday over plans to attack...
IGHARNE, Morocco: Moroccans on Monday attended the funeral of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Police used Pegasus spyware to hack phones of dozens of prominent Israelis, including a son of...
Antananarivo: Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 20 people, displacing 55,000 and...
Tapa, Estonia: In an icy landscape of birches and pines on Nato’s eastern border, this year’s regular military...
