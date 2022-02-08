 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Nigerian vessel on fire

By AFP
February 08, 2022

Lagos: Three crew members on board a Nigerian oil vessel that exploded and sank last week have been found alive while seven were still missing, the ship operator said. The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit -- a floating production, storage and offloading vessel -- caught fire following an explosion on Wednesday, but the blaze was extinguished a day later.

