 
close
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Donald Trump took Kim’s ‘love letters’

By AFP
February 08, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US National Archives retrieved multiple boxes of records -- including "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that had been improperly removed from the White House, a report said on Monday.

The documents and mementos -- which also included correspondence from ex-US president Barack Obama -- should have been turned over at the end of Trump’s term under the Presidential Records Act.

Comments