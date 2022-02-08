Donald Trump took Kim’s ‘love letters’

WASHINGTON: The US National Archives retrieved multiple boxes of records -- including "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that had been improperly removed from the White House, a report said on Monday.
The documents and mementos -- which also included correspondence from ex-US president Barack Obama -- should have been turned over at the end of Trump’s term under the Presidential Records Act.
