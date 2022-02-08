‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on Feb 21; China locks down city of 3.5m near Vietnam border; Morocco reopens airspace after virus shutdown

CASABLANCA, Morocco: Morocco reopened its airspace on Monday in a bid to breathe life into its crisis-hit tourism sector, two months after it cancelled commercial flights over coronavirus fears.

The North African kingdom’s latest move was welcomed by tourism businesses who have suffered two lost years due to the pandemic, as well as by Moroccans stranded abroad.

Passengers heading to the kingdom will still need to show proof of vaccination against the Covid-19 illness and a negative PCR test within the past 48 hours, the government said in a statement.

On arrival, they will undergo further rapid tests and some will be chosen at random for another PCR test, it said. It also warned tourists of "the possibility of an additional test at their hotel or place of residence 48 hours after their entry into the country", with positive cases obliged to self-isolate.

Morocco’s vital tourism sector has been battered by the pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions, with a 71 percent drop in arrivals in 2021 compared to 2019 and some eight billion euros in losses.

Authorities have vowed to launch a promotional campaign for "destination Morocco" and say they are working with airlines to relaunch the sector. Rabat has also laid out a more than 180-million-euro campaign to keep jobs and firms in the sector on life support -- but many say the funds are not enough.

Meanwhile, Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world’s strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

"It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said, announcing borders will reopen to all visa holders "on the 21st of February of this year". "If you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," he said.

Australia’s ports and airports slammed shut to tourists in March 2020 with the aim of protecting the island continent against the surging global pandemic. Since then, Australians have mostly been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter.

The rules have stranded nationals overseas, split families, hammered the country’s multi-billion-dollar tourist industry and prompted often bitter debates about Australia’s openness to the rest of the world. "Bout time," said Melbourne resident Marshall McDonald. "It’s exciting. It almost feels like the end of a period of hermit kingdom-ness ending."

Every month of "Fortress Australia" policies has cost businesses an estimated US$2.6 billion, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "Our borders will have been closed to international tourists for 704 days," the chamber said in a statement. "This decision will allow our flailing tourism sector to recover, saving businesses and saving livelihoods."

In recent months, rules have been gradually relaxed for Australians, long-term residents and students. The latest decision will see almost all remaining caps lifted.

It comes after the country’s long-standing "Covid-zero" policy was abandoned, vaccination rates rose and the once stellar track-and-trace system collapsed under a wave of Omicron cases.

Only a handful of countries remain closed to tourists -- among them Japan, China, New Zealand and several Pacific Island nations. For Australia’s travel and tourism sector -- which struggled as visitor numbers fell almost 98 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels -- the news brought elation.

"We’re very excited about being able to reopen," said Tony Walker, managing director of the Quicksilver Group, which operates cruises, diving and resorts across the Great Barrier Reef. "The last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for us," he told AFP, urging people overseas to "come visit".

Over the course of the pandemic, the firm went from 650 employees down to the 300 it has today. Walker said he expected "it will take some time to recover" from the past two years. Many tourism operators around Australia are experiencing staff shortages, given how few backpackers and working holidaymakers are coming.

Despite the announcement, travel within Australia will still be restricted. The vast state of Western Australia remains closed to most non-residents. It is currently easier to travel from Sydney to Paris than from Sydney to Perth.

In a related development, a Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown on Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days.

China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes.

"Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing. Earlier, the ongoing truckers’ protest in the Canadian capital is "out of control," the Ottawa mayor said late on Sunday, announcing a state of emergency as the city center remained blocked by opponents of anti-Covid measures.

The protesters, who first reached the capital on January 29, have parked their big rigs on city streets and put up tents and temporary shacks -- paralyzing the capital to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents.

Mayor Jim Watson announced a state of emergency that "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," a statement from the city said.