When the bough breaks

Forests are a valuable resource that not only provide many economic benefits to people, but also play a crucial role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. International environmental bodies recommend maintaining the forest cover at 12 percent, but, unfortunately, Pakistan’s forest cover is only around five percent of its total area. This does not bode well for a country so vulnerable to climate change. More alarming still is the ongoing deforestation.
It is no surprise then that Pakistan’s air is so polluted, as was seen during the heavy smog in most parts of the country this winter. Environmental degradation, soil erosion, rapid climate changes, and loss of hardwood and fuelwood are additional problems that result from deforestation. If remedial measures are not taken immediately, the country will face severe environmental crises.
Hatim Ali
Khairpur Mirs
In Capital Development Authority sectors like Sector B-17, property rates are exorbitant. The rate of a five-marla...
This refers to the article ‘Judiciary, judges and justice’ by Raoof Hasan . The writer raises two significant...
The world’s response to the Kashmir issue is somewhat lukewarm and apathetic. International human rights watchdogs,...
The recent Nation Security Policy aims to make Pakistan a soft power. It is heartening to see that our leadership has...
In 2020, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution pension was increased from 6,500 to 8,500; however, the...
There was a time when omnibuses were common in Rawalpindi. Large buses, including double-decker buses, carried...
Comments