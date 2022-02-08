When the bough breaks

Forests are a valuable resource that not only provide many economic benefits to people, but also play a crucial role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. International environmental bodies recommend maintaining the forest cover at 12 percent, but, unfortunately, Pakistan’s forest cover is only around five percent of its total area. This does not bode well for a country so vulnerable to climate change. More alarming still is the ongoing deforestation.

It is no surprise then that Pakistan’s air is so polluted, as was seen during the heavy smog in most parts of the country this winter. Environmental degradation, soil erosion, rapid climate changes, and loss of hardwood and fuelwood are additional problems that result from deforestation. If remedial measures are not taken immediately, the country will face severe environmental crises.

Hatim Ali

Khairpur Mirs