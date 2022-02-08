An arm and a leg

In Capital Development Authority (CDA) sectors like Sector B-17, property rates are exorbitant. The rate of a five-marla plot is over Rs8,000,000. Clients can hardly even afford to pay commissions to real-estate agents.
A number of people have already started constructing houses on these plots, but they feel that they might not find customers later. The relevant authorities should lower the taxes on the sale and purchase of land to attract investors and clients to such areas.
Mohammad Abdullah
Islamabad
