Tuesday February 08, 2022
Hazy decisions

February 08, 2022

This refers to the article ‘Judiciary, judges and justice’ by Raoof Hasan (February 4). The writer raises two significant points that have been perplexing Pakistanis. First, the accountability of any official must be commensurate with the level of authority exercised by him. Two, institutions must avoid the temptation of interfering in the unquestionable domain of other institutions, more so when it is no part of their legal responsibility.

The issues pointed out in the article need to be resolved in the most appropriate manner

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

