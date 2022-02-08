Kashmir question

The world’s response to the Kashmir issue is somewhat lukewarm and apathetic. International human rights watchdogs, including the UN and the OIC, have failed to keep Indian forces from committing barbaric crimes against helpless Kashmiris. Extrajudicial killings and inhumane violence against peaceful protesters are common. The media is frequently blacked out and prominent Kashmiri leaders are put under house arrest.

The Indian leadership must understand that they cannot take over the valley militarily. A plebiscite is the only solution to the Kashmir issue. Countries which enjoy close ties with New Delhi must encourage it to resolve Kashmir’s problem. Similarly, the UN and the OIC must not distance themselves from the matter. Pakistan too must continue to support Kashmiris as they have been doing.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali