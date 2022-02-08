‘O’ is for omnibuses

There was a time when omnibuses were common in Rawalpindi. Large buses, including double-decker buses, carried passengers to all four corners of the city – all the way to Islamabad. The fares were cheap. Now, however, city roads are always congested with traffic, which also creates more air and noise pollution.
The metro bus service started by the government is little solution for local travellers because they travel on limited routes, which serve only a small portion of the city. The only solution is to bring back the old omnibuses with routes to all ends of the city. An efficient and fair-priced local bus service will automatically reduce the extra traffic and reduce pollution.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
