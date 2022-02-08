Falling from grace

During its 2014 sit-in, the PTI claimed it would bring ‘visible’ changes in governance, but those tall claims vanished as soon as it came to power. A shattered economy, record-high loans, and unprecedented inflation and unemployment have made people’s lives miserable. The sale of motorcycles is not the criterion of development. It seems as though the frequent cabinet meetings are just a waste of time and energy and have no positive impact. One feels that over the years the PTI’s popularity has declined, and the upcoming election will be disastrous for the ruling party.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu