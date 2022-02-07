 
February 07, 2022
National

Police arrest four-member gang involved in mobile snatching

February 07, 2022

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and Rs33,000 and weapons used in the crime, the police spokesman said. The ringleader of the gang and his accomplices have been identified as Aizaz, Imran, Wahab, and Niaz. SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Naseerabad Police.

