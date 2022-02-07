Hindu community protests over Kalki Devi Mandir robbery

SUKKUR: The members of Hindu community in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident of robbery in Kalki Devi Mandir in Aroor near Rohri in Sukkur district. Reports said some unidentified armed criminals, covered themselves with face masks, entered the Kalka Devi Temple, situated at Aroor near Rohri in district Sukkur and plundered gold and other valuable items, along with three motorcycles of the visitors. The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident and demanded the authorities to arrest the culprits immediately.