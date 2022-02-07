Court rejects bail plea of two accused in Umme Rubab case

SUKKUR: The complainant of the triple murder case, Umme Rubab, along with her hundreds of supporters, staged a sit-in at the Indus Highway in Dadu against fail;ure to arrest PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio and another accused Ali Gohar Khan Chandio.

Reports said the the Model Criminal Trial Court Dadu had announced a reserved decision, as it had granted bail to one of the accused, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, against Rs0.5 million surety, while dismissed a bail plea of PPP’s MPA Burhan Khan Chandio and another accused Ali Gohar Khan Chandio in the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members, including her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio. Meanwhile, the court later adjourned the case till February 18.

On Saturday, Umme Rubab along with her supporters staged a sit-in at the Indus Highway in Dadu, as JSQM leader Dr Niaz Kalani, members of civil society and others also participated in the protest. Owing the protest at the Indus Highway, the inland traffic was halted for the 12 hours and the commuters faced hardships to reach their destinations.

While addressing the protest, Umme Rubab after said the Sindh government was trying to protect the murderers, including PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio and others. She said for the past four years, she was on roads, streets and courts for seeking justice, saying the tribal system in Sindh was stronger than the writ of the police, as the police were reluctant to take action against the criminals.