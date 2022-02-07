Man strangulates wife over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: A woman, sister of a local journalist, was strangulated to death by her husband at Thari Mirwah in district Khairpur on Saturday, after allegedly being accused of “Karo Kari”.

Reports said a man, identified as Hanif Shar, strangulated his wife, Badar-un-Nisa Shar, to death after allegedly accusing her of “Karo Kari”, in village Abdul Ghani Shar of Thari Mirwah city of Khairpur district. Abdul Hafeez, a local journalist and brother of the deceased, told the media that the body of his sister was found from her house and later shifted to Thari Mirwah Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The journalist accused his brother-in-law Hanif of killing his sister. The journalist demanded the arrest of the accused.