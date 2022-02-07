Man shoots friend dead in Naushahro Feroze

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot his friend dead in Naushahro Feroze on Saturday. The police started an investigation to find out the reason behind the murder.

Reports said the accused, identified as Atif, had killed his friend Abbas Manghnahar with a pistol in Naushahro Feroze and managed to escape from the scene. Ramzan Manghnahar, father of the deceased, told the police that the accused and his son were friends, and on Saturday, the accused visited his house and later left the house along with his son. He said he had no information about the reason of his son’s murder. The police said the accused was arrested in a raid and investigation was underway to find out the cause of the killing.