PMSA arrests 13 Indian fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested 13 Indian fishermen along with two Indian fishing boats, illegally entering Pakistani waters and fishing illegally near Sir Creek in the high seas. Focus operation called OPS MUSTAID has been launched to protect Pakistani fishermen near Sir Creek as it was reported that the Indian agencies had deliberately arrested Pakistani fishermen.
GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender from Sialkot Airport. Accused Zunair Khalid was...
LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s close associate and PML-N leader in Gujrat, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and others joined the...
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and...
SUKKUR: The members of Hindu community in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident of robbery in...
SUKKUR: As many as 11 members of a family fainted on Sunday after eating stale food in district Larkana.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The complainant of the triple murder case, Umme Rubab, along with her hundreds of supporters, staged a sit-in...
