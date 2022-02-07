 
PMSA arrests 13 Indian fishermen

February 07, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested 13 Indian fishermen along with two Indian fishing boats, illegally entering Pakistani waters and fishing illegally near Sir Creek in the high seas. Focus operation called OPS MUSTAID has been launched to protect Pakistani fishermen near Sir Creek as it was reported that the Indian agencies had deliberately arrested Pakistani fishermen.

