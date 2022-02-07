NGOs’ role in promoting interfaith harmony praised

LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has said various organisations, including Interfaith Youth Council and Faces of Pakistan played a commendable role in promoting peace and interfaith harmony during the International Religious Harmony week.
Speaking at Punjabi Theatre at PILAC on the theme of promotion of religious harmony, the minister said that acceptance and mutual interaction could be promoted through theatre and the message of peace and love could be conveyed in the best manner through stage or drama.
All the rules and regulations were fulfilled regarding Covid-19. Youth from various educational institutions affiliated with interfaith organisations participated in the theatre performance namely "Rajni", while the main message of drama was "Let us all live together in love and peace".
Writer of Punjabi play was Najam Hussain Syed, director and renowned actor Huma Safdar performed a beautiful play with young artistes and received a standing ovation from the audience.
The minister appreciated the performance of artistes and said that everyone had to perform his duty to promote love and peace in society while all citizens living in Pakistan have equal rights and all religions have full freedom in Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, the minister gave away certificates of appreciation to the performers.
