Fog shrouds federal capital amid freezing cold

Islamabad: After the plains of Punjab and Sindh, the spell of thick fog also shrouded the scenic federal capital suburbs as the temperature declined due to heavy winter rains and snowfall in its adjoining hill station of Murree.

Although it was a rare phenomenon a decade ago, recent rapid construction and vehicular and industrial emissions both fog and smog have been witnessed in this beautiful and environment-friendly city resting along the foothills of Margalla.

Meteorological experts also see it as an outcome of the cold waves as well as rising emissions as suspended particulate matters thicken the normal air atmosphere turning it into thick fog or smog.

“Generally we do not see fog in the capital like plain areas of Punjab. Fog seen on Tuesday was due to cold wave,” said Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz. In plain areas, soil moisture is much more than the capital’s soil that creates thick fog with poor visibility.

When asked about foggy and misty weather in the capital a few days back, he said, it was smog as it had a mixing of particulate matters. Vehicular and other emissions were gradually polluting the capital’s environment. If we did not take timely measures, the capital would also be a polluted city like others.