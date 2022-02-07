Trade unions elections in Mansehra on Feb 14

MANSEHRA: Polling for the central and 14 wards of trade unions would be held on February 14. “The traders are without their bodies in the centre and we have set February 14 as the polling date after the labour court allowed us to hold these elections in accordance with our convenience,” stated Fayyaz Solaria, the chairman of the committee constituted by the traders for their elections.

Flanked by the members of the committee, he said that litigation in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Circuit Bench and later on in the labour court caused the delay in the traders’ union elections. “The PHC had referred the case to the labour court, which accepted our plea and allowed us to hold the elections,” Solaria said.

He added that preparations and voter lists were already finalised and polling would be held on February 14 at the tehsil municipal administration’s hall. “If the committee realises that it needs the police presence for the peaceful elections, we would seek the police department’s help to maintain order,” he said.