Accused convicted under AML law for first time in NAB’s history

ISLAMABAD: In the first-ever case in the history of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an accused has also been convicted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010).

A few days back, the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi, convicted accused ex-CDA official Ghulam Murtaza Malik under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance for committing the offence of assets beyond known sources of income case and under Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010), punishable under Section 4 of the Act ibid to undergo further sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs8,900,000.

The Accountability Court sentenced the accused with a term of 10 years RI and fine of Rs57.472 million and under section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA-2010) punishable under Section 4 of the Act ibid to undergo further sentence of three years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs8,900,000.

The Accountability Court, Rawalpindi, also ordered that all bank accounts and other assets of the convict to be forfeited in favour of the state and all the sentences of the convict shall run concurrently.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of investigation officer Maryam Binte Saeed and Sardar Tahir Ayub, upon vigorous prosecution in this case under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.

Earlier, thereto in another case, the learned Accountability Court due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi convicted the accused Ghulam Murtaza Malik, ex-deputy director general CDA, and Rana Abdul Qayyum, the owner of Safa Gold Mall, and other officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in connection with the construction of an additional story’s in SAFA Gold Mall at F-7.

The learned Accountability Court sentenced Rana Abdul Qayyum to seven years’ imprisonment with fine of Rs1 billion, ex-deputy director general CDA Ghulam Murtaza Malik to five years in jail and deputy director Ammar Idrees to three years’ imprisonment.

The court also convicted CDA officials Khalil Ahmed and Khadim Hussain and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on each of them besides sentencing them to two years in imprisonment. The learned Accountability Court also declared three additional floors built in the mall as illegal and directed the CDA to recover their rent from the owner as well.