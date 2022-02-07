Punjab CM dedicates his fund to needy patients

LAHORE: The Punjab government said Sunday Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has dedicated CM’s Discretionary Fund to the ailing humanity.

According to a handout, Rs2 billion have been released for approximately 3,000 destitute patients who are suffering from different diseases on the chief minister's the special instructions.

Funds of Rs31.37 crore have so far been released for the treatment of 239 deserving patients of cochlear implants. More than Rs62 crore from has been released for the patients requiring bone marrow transplant.

Similarly, Rs26.33 crore have been provided to 520 Cancer patients. Moreover, financial assistance of Rs1 crore has been distributed among the heart patients. The handout further said Rs48.41 crore have been released for 539 liver patients, Rs18.34 for 642 kidney patients, Rs. 5.38 crore for 16 patients suffering from Gaucher disease, Rs9.9 crore for the 164 patients of various other diseases.

Grant of Rs5.87 crore has been provided to 16 patients suffering from enzyme diseases, Rs40 lakh for seven patients with hormonal problems, Rs76 lakh for 8 hemophilia patients, Rs10 lakh for 2 leukemia cases, Rs2 crore for 11 Parkinson's patients, Rs47 lakh for 10 arthritis patients and Rs12.37 crore for the 113 cases of different fatal diseases, the handout concluded.