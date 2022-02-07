Positivity rate of Covid-19, number of patients on swift decline in twin cities

Islamabad: The positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and the number of patients being tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have started registering swift decline as in the last 24 hours, the positivity has been recorded as around 7.3 per cent in this region of the country while 612 new patients have been diagnosed with the infection.

It is worth mentioning here that the positivity rate of the infection in the region had shot up to around 17.5 per cent in region while the number of cases recorded from the twin cities was 2,195 some 11 days back. The virus, however, has claimed six lives in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of deaths in the last four-and-a-half months, after September 21, 2021.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT was recorded as 7.04 per cent and 7.55 per cent in the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. A clear downward trend in the weekly positivity rate has been recorded in ICT as it has dropped down to 10.48 per cent this week while in the previous week, it was 16.45 per cent, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia. He added that the weekly positivity is still much higher but it is declining swiftly. Both the number of cases and the positivity are on the decline which is encouraging. Our teams are on the roads and doorsteps to vaccinate or test you for COVID-19. It has been a great partnership with WHO Pakistan to vaccinate the marginalised communities in Islamabad. Remember, no one is safe until everyone is vaccinated, said the DHO. He said 499 new cases from the federal capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 7.04 per cent which is a clear downward trend.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that confirmation of another 612 cases from the twin cities took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 172,628 of which 2,237 patients had lost their lives due to the illness. In the last 24 hours, as many as 499 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 130,872 of which 116,506 patients have so far recovered while 985 have died of the illness. The virus claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 13,381 after the recovery of 1,219 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death of another four patients from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,252 while 113 new patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 41,756 of which 38,192 patients had recovered. The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,312 on Saturday of which 79 were hospitalized while 2,233 were in isolation at their homes.