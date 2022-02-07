61,487 PSVs fined in ICT last month

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 61,487 public service vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on Saturday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details ITP is utilising all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for over charging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

He said that a total of 16,407 trucks, 5,911 buses, 6,757 Suzuki pick-ups, 6,287 passenger vans, 578 cabs and 9,267 other public service vehicles have been fined during the last one month.

Following directions of IGP (Islamabad) said, the SSP (Traffic) said that Special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Help Line (051-9261992, 93 was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock. He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.