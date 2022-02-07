CTD conducts 366 combing operations all over Punjab

LAHORE: CTD has conducted extensive combing operations on 2nd, 3rd and 4th February 2022 all over Punjab along with district police to avert any untoward incident.

The spokesman told that CTD conducted total 366 combing operations, searched 732 localities, interrogated 15709 suspects, and checked 7726 persons through biometric and arrested 281 suspects.

The CTD also got registered 203 cases and made 82 recoveries. CTD Punjab is proactively working on all threats and with regards to PSL in Lahore, 29 combing operations have been conducted along with Lahore police. CTD conducted total 29 combing operations, searched 29 localities, interrogated 4645 suspects, arrested 82 suspects and registered 49 cases.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the well-performing Anti-Riots Force personnel at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday.

He distributed certificates of appreciation to a total of 25 personnel who had controlled the protest outside the Services Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 949 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 09 people died, whereas 999 were injured. Out of this 585 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 414 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (65%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 458 drivers, 58 underage drivers, 101 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 223 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 234 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 Multan in with 86 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 road accidents and 81 victims.

The details further reveal that 1008 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 838 males and 170 females. According to the data 788 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 25 vans, 09 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.