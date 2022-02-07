Statistics indicate increase in crop production

MULTAN: Current Phutti arrival statistics have established an increase in crop production and the growers are expecting a sizable increase in 2022-23 season.

According to a report, favourable climatic conditions and effective induction of Integrated Pest Management have resulted in good production of the crop. Statistics available with the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association have established that 7,420,917 bales of Phutti reached ginning factories till February 1 and some 5,571, 666 bales of Phutti were brought at ginning factories last year.

By February 17,410,296 bales of Phutti were produced from the ginning factories. There are 33 ginning factories in the country. Exporters have procured 16,000 bales of cotton this season while the textile sector has procured 7,233,312 bales of cotton.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not purchased cotton during 2021-22 season. Some 27 ginning factories are operational in Punjab province and 398,686 bales of cotton have been produced. The ginning factories in the province have received additional 3,039,045 cotton bales. The growth rate is observed at 13.73pc in Punjab.

In Sindh, 3,512,231 bales of Phutti were brought in the factories which is 1,377,296 bales more than the harvest of 2,134,935 bales of Phutti last year. The growth rate in Sindh province was 64.51pc.

Some 72,280 bales of cotton were brought in Multan, 88,203 in Lodhran, 230,018 in Khanewal, 116,220 in Muzaffargarh, 322,960 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 96,519 in Rajanpur, 191,536 in Layyah, 120,864 in Vehari, 160,021 in Sahiwal, 668,440 in Rahimyar Khan, 522,781 in Bahawalpur and 1,121,226 in Bahawalnagar.About 1,319,044 bales of cotton were brought at ginning factories in Sanghar district, 79,193 in Mirpur Khas district, 188,516 in Nawabshah district, 379,994 in Nawshahro Feroze district, 346,439 in Khairpur district, 539,773 in Sukkur district, 151,473 in Hyderabad district and 145,570 in Balochistan province. The unsold stock is 171,605 bales.