CrPC (Amend) bill 2021: Senate panel passes bill to abolish ICT’s judicial powers

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-N has said that amendment in the Criminal Code 1898 is a big development as the legislation will relieve the administration from government pressure and allow it to focus on its administrative responsibilities.

Talking to The News, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that despite the opposition of Interior Ministry officials and legal advisers, the support of PTI and especially PTI's Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman of the Committee, was an indication that the members of the Parliament take decisions beyond political affiliation. He expressed the confidence that the bill would be easily passed by the Parliament.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 envisaging to abolish Islamabad administration's judicial powers was passed unanimously by the Senate standing committee on interior only on Friday. Federal Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also attended the meeting. Introducing the bill, Siddiqui told the committee that the exercise of judicial powers by the district administration of Islamabad was in conflict with Article 175 (3) of the Constitution. He said that the officers of district administration one day take administrative action against someone, register an FIR, arrest and the next day become judge by themselves and sit in the court law and acquit, fine and send someone to jail. He also explained in detail how he was arrested in 2019 under the tenancy law and remanded for 14 days in Adiala Jail.

The representatives of the interior ministry and the district administration said the government was bringing a big package to change the criminal law. An officer of the district administration said the issue was already being heard in the Islamabad court. On which Senators Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Sarfraz Bugti, Fauzia Arshad, and Rana Maqbool Ahmed were of the view that no court can stop the parliament from the legislation. Chairman Committee Senator Mohsin Aziz rejected the objections of the administration and the government and sought the opinion of the senators who unanimously approved the bill. After submission of the committee's report, the Criminal Code 1898 (Amendment) Act will be presented in the Senate for approval.