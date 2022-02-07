‘Harmony, not hate, needed for peaceful, stable society’

Islamabad: The second Paigham-i-Pakistan Youth Symposium concluded here at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University on the Faisal Masjid campus.

The opening session of the symposium was chaired by IIU Rector Prof Masoom Yasinzai, while Ahsan Iqbal, a former federal minister and Member of the National Assembly, was the chief guest of the concluding session. The students of various universities in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa attended the event.

The symposium concluded with the recommendations from youth, these recommendations will be forwarded to the government of Pakistan. MNA Ahsan Iqbal highlighted various challenges that are faced by Pakistani society. He was of the view that raising hatred in society must be addressed, while harmony must be promoted to build a peaceful society. The former minister called for encouraging inclusiveness in society.

“We need to learn how we can disagree in an agreeable way,” he said. He opined that we need to be united on core issues so that Pakistan can progress and we can have a bright future.

He was of the view that the economic development of Pakistan will depend on social peace which cannot be achieved without rule of law. He was of the view that dialogue at every level is a key for peaceful coexistence. He also asked the participant youth of the symposium to work on discouraging hate speech.

The rector said these are high times to promote peace, inclusiveness, and harmony in the society and Pakistani youth through the latest mediums such as social media can do wonders to achieve these goals.

He said there is a dire need to promote and propagate the message of peace and unity. He agreed with the recommendations of the young participants of the symposium that curriculum should be a continuous process, while he also hailed the government’s steps for a revamped and single national curriculum initiative.

“We are living in the age of drastic changes, we cannot afford to be stagnant rather we must be well prepared to respond to everyday changing challenges,” said Dr. Masoom.

He said Knowledge and skill with the inculcation of Islamic values is a must for Pakistani youth. He said that narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan is vital for society as tolerance and peace lead to stability and prosperity.

He urged the youth to adopt Seerah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). He said Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) life is all about tolerance and peace. “We have no deficit of guidelines and values, Seerah is a comprehensive conduct of peace, tolerance, and lover for creatures,” he added.

Prof Masoor Akbar Kundi, Vice-Chancellor of the BZ University, Multan also spoke at the symposium. He said we must say no to Differences and yes to unity. He urged the youth to disseminate the Paigham-e-Pakistan’s message that he opined is all about Inclusiveness, peaceful co-existence, and unity. He was of the view that the rights of our minorities must be protected.

Earlier, Prof Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, IRI welcomed the guests, he elaborated on the activities of IRI under the Paigham e Pakistan initiative. He shed light on the special training programs in the light of the narrative. He stated that for these training programmes, the Institute has prepared customised tailor-made training manuals.

He added that through these training programs, various segments of the society such as parliamentarians, ulema, Faculty Members, members of the civil society, and youth are trained on peacebuilding, peaceful coexistence, and inclusiveness in the contexts of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

In the end, Prof. Ahsen Iqbal distributed certificates among the participants. Various parliamentarians, experts and faculty members such as Prof Abdul Qadus Suhaib, Chairman Department of Islamic Studies Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Mr Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem, Dr. Muhammad Khan, Dr Rizwan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Haq DG, IRI were resource persons of the symposium.