ECP seeks action against Fazl’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seeking action against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, Zia-ur-Rehman who is a government servant.

The letter was sent by the ECP to the KP chief secretary, demanding departmental action against Zia-ur-Rehman for participating in the election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan. The letter said that Zia-ur-Rehman had participated in the JUI-F’s election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan on February 3 and also spoke in favour of Tehsil mayoral candidate Kafeel Nizami.

The ECP said that no government employee can take part in the election or the electoral process. Earlier, a notice was issued to JUI-F MNA Muhammad Jamaluddin for holding a press conference in favour of candidate Kafeel Nizami in DI Khan. The press conference was held at Mufti Mehmood Markaz in DI Khan. JUI-F mayoral candidate Kafeel Nizami sought details about the February 5 meeting as he did not attend it.