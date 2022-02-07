ECP seeks action against Fazl’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seeking action against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, Zia-ur-Rehman who is a government servant.
The letter was sent by the ECP to the KP chief secretary, demanding departmental action against Zia-ur-Rehman for participating in the election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan. The letter said that Zia-ur-Rehman had participated in the JUI-F’s election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan on February 3 and also spoke in favour of Tehsil mayoral candidate Kafeel Nizami.
The ECP said that no government employee can take part in the election or the electoral process. Earlier, a notice was issued to JUI-F MNA Muhammad Jamaluddin for holding a press conference in favour of candidate Kafeel Nizami in DI Khan. The press conference was held at Mufti Mehmood Markaz in DI Khan. JUI-F mayoral candidate Kafeel Nizami sought details about the February 5 meeting as he did not attend it.
GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender from Sialkot Airport. Accused Zunair Khalid was...
LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s close associate and PML-N leader in Gujrat, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and others joined the...
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and...
SUKKUR: The members of Hindu community in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident of robbery in...
SUKKUR: As many as 11 members of a family fainted on Sunday after eating stale food in district Larkana.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The complainant of the triple murder case, Umme Rubab, along with her hundreds of supporters, staged a sit-in...
Comments